US music stars, Ashanti, Nelly expecting first child together

Ashanti and her partner and fellow music star Nelly, are expecting a child.

“Nelly and Ashanti are welcoming their first baby together,” Us Weekly reported on Monday.

But, representatives for Nelly and Ashanti declined to comment on the report to The Times and did not immediately reply to a request for comment.

The speculations started over the weekend when Ashanti and Nelly went to an event in St. Louis, the hometown of the “Ride Wit Me” rapper, together. As seen in a TMZ video, Ashanti and Nelly affectionately touched the “Rock Wit U (Awww Baby)” singer’s stomach at the event.

If the rumors are confirmed to be true, Ashanti would be pregnant with her first child and the “Hot in Herre” rapper would be expecting his third — he has two grown children, Chanelle and Cornell Haynes III, from his previous relationship with Channetta Valentine.

Before splitting up in 2013, Nelly, 49, and Ashanti, 43, had an intermittent relationship for almost 11 years. In September, Nelly addressed allegations about the couple’s renewed romance in an interview with Rasheeda from “Love and Hip Hop” on her “Boss Moves” TV show. The couple had been the subject of romance rumors for months prior.

“Yeah, we cool again,” he said in a clip, which was re-posted by the Shade Room. “I think it surprised both of us, though. It wasn’t anything that …[was] planned. I think we’re both pretty much doing what we do.”

He added that time and distance appeared to help him and the “What’s Luv?” singer get to a better place.

Vanguard News