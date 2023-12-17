UnitedMasters distribution platform berths in Nigeria, opens doors to independent artists

By Ayo Onikoyi

American distribution franchise, UnitedMasters, is taking another significant step towards its objective of empowering independent African music creators worldwide.

The technology platform which empowers over 1.9 million global independent artists to distribute their music and reach their fullest potential has announced a UnitedMasters Live From Lagos event scheduled to be held this December in Lagos, Nigeria.

The UnitedMasters Live From Lagos event which has been put together personally by UnitedMasters Inc. Founder & CEO, Steve Stoute and his team, is geared towards connecting the franchise with fans, music lovers, and industry tastemakers in the Nigerian music scene.

In June 2023, the organization worked on collaborative efforts with music producer Sarz and Mavin Records, leading to DJ Big N’s single “How Many Times” featuring Ayra Starr & Oxlade.

Fans and music enthusiasts who will be in attendance for the UnitedMasters Live in Nigeria event will witness a lineup of music performances from top Afrobeats superstars like Sarz & DJ Big N

The audience will also experience international superstar Tobe Nwigwe who will be performing live in Nigeria for the first time; along with a bunch of other surprises lined up.

With the partnership with Sarz that was announced earlier this year, UnitedMasters made their intentions known about signing up more artists from this region. With a plan to “discover, develop, and empower the next generation of African artists”. The focus however isn’t only on the Nigerian market, as the distribution company is also actively seeking talents in Kenya, Ghana, Tanzania, and South Africa as well as other African countries.

A key figure in UnitedMasters’ strategy to empower the next generation of independent artists in Africa is Steve Stoute, the Founder & CEO of UnitedMasters Inc.

With his wealth of experience in the music industry, real estate, and the advertising industry in the USA, Steve partnered with Google, Apple, and Andreessen Horowitz to create UnitedMasters in 2014, the goal was to enable artists to maximize their creative and economic potential by giving them all the tools and support they would need to directly connect with their fans.

In a panel discussion with Davido at the UnitedMasters SelectCon 005 which was held at Terminal 5 in New York City in October, Steve Stoute made a groundbreaking announcement of UnitedMasters’ intention to begin offering their services directly to talents in Nigeria by the end of the year.

The team at UnitedMasters will also be unveiling the UnitedMasters’ mobile app which provides many benefits to artists under the organization’s umbrella; such as increased transparency regarding artists’ earnings through the UnitedMasters mobile app, where real-time streaming data will be available.

Independent artists who sign up on the UnitedMasters mobile app can choose from a range of plans that offer curated services to them based on where they feel they are in their career trajectory.

These plans are broken down into 3 tiers as follows; Debut, Select & Partner. The Select Plan, which has become the most popular plan, offering a wide range of services, including 100% royalties retention for all users, will be available exclusively to Nigerian users at a massively discounted price of N20,000.00 per annum

Users will also have access to unlimited music distribution to dozens of global platforms (Spotify, Facebook, Instagram, Apple Music, Youtube, Snap, Tik Tok) and the most relevant music services in Africa (Boomplay, Audiomack, Muska, Music in Ayoba, Anghami, Joox and more). There are also some additional features like the shareable MasterLinks, customizable ArtistPages, and fan management tools which will help independent Nigerian artists in building their audiences while driving streams. Users can access the UnitedMasters mobile app via Web, Android and iOS.

Beyond traditional distribution methods, UnitedMasters also offers their artists access to new ways to grow their fan bases as showcased by the announcement that UnitedMasters’ partnership with the NBA, wherein the league uses music from the platform to soundtrack their social content, will expand their partnership to cover NBA Africa as well.

When it comes to brand partnerships, UnitedMasters already has a legacy of creating meaningful brand partnerships for independent artists in different regions. The plan here is simple, this benefit will be extended to independent artists in Nigeria as well. Steve Stoute commented; “Wherever UnitedMasters goes, we bring valuable brand partnerships with us. These brands don’t operate as sponsors but as active investors in the Independent movement and the artists themselves. Brands like Don Julio and Coca~Cola see the benefit of aligning themselves with the artists of Nigeria, but more so believe that they can play a major role in the perpetuation of Nigerian music’s cultural impact across the globe.”

Starting in December 2023; UnitedMasters will begin offering their services to Nigerian creatives in collaboration with several brand partners like; Tequila Don Julio, Coca~Cola, Tik Tok, Snapchat and more.

Tequila Don Julio is joining UnitedMasters for their launch in Nigeria to create a new way for artists to be heard.

As part of its entry into Nigeria, UnitedMasters will also host a “Live from Lagos” concert on December 14 in collaboration with Don Julio, featuring Don Julio 1942 for VIPs. Performers include Tobe Nwigwe & Sarz and Friends In the coming months, Don Julio and UnitedMasters will also unveil a series of programs aimed at spotlighting independent Nigerian artists and making strategic investments in the future of Nigerian music.

One such collaboration is with Coca-Cola, a brand with longstanding success across the globe, including Nigeria, with musical innovations such as its Coke Studio platform. Coca-Cola will be onsite at the launch event, providing Coca-Cola products and enhancing the night’s activations.

UnitedMasters’ Vision:

To become a bridge connecting global markets through their platform. This has been a key factor in their decision to engage creatives in Africa, with the emergence of more global music superstars from this region, Africans need to have control over what they create.

UnitedMasters artists retain full ownership of their master recording rights and can earn beyond streaming through the company’s connection with some of the world’s biggest brands.

In line with this vision, the organization’s primary objective is to successfully introduce the UnitedMasters brand in Nigeria and position it as the leading music distribution platform dedicated to empowering independent African music creators worldwide.

Through brand partnerships, technology-enabling payments, and world-class artist services, UnitedMasters is the best platform to serve independent artists at every phase of their journey.