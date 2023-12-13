United Nigeria expands connectivity, commences schedule flight operations to Sokoto

*As Sultan, Gov. Aliyu promise to support airlines mandate

*We’ll commence direct flight from Sokoto-Kano soon – Okonkwo

By Prince Okafor

The United Nigerian Airlines, UNA, has expanded its national connectivity with the commencement of scheduled flight operations to Sokoto.

This came as the Sultan of Sokoto, Muhammad Abubakar III, and the State Governor, Ahmad Aliyu, assured the airline of maximum support in the course of their operations in the state.

The Governor also requested for a direct connectivity from the state to Kano, stressing that the operations will expand business activities.

However, in a swift response, UNA, Chairman, Obiora Okonkwo, assured the governor that direct flights between both state would commence soon.

Speaking during a courtesy visit shortly after the inaugural flight, the Sultan said: “We are receiving a strong team of friends and stakeholders in developing our community and Nigeria at large.

“This is the first ever inaugural flight I have ever boarded in my life.

“When the ideal of UNA commencing scheduled flight operations in the country about three years ago, I supported and prayed for the the chairman.

“About eight month ago, we started this conversation and today it is an history, a confirmation that we believe in uniting one another.

“We need to open Sokoto to other airlines. There are challenges, but we will never give up. At the moment we understand that business environment is tough, but we need to see how to help everyone.

“I pray for safe fight every where this airline goes and if there is anyway we can help the airline to succeed, we will be please to do so.

“UNA will continue to fly higher and also unite Nigerians.

“The cost of aircraft is very high, but I believe the government is doing everything possible to ease it.

On his part, Governor Aliyu while welcoming the airline, to the state, expression is joy over the development.

He said: “I am elated about your visit to this state today. I terminated all my appointment to witness this.

“Air transportation hold the key to development in any country and this is the first airline to visit this state since I became a governor.

“UNA is the first airline that has actively sought the government collaboration.

“We will provide an enabling environment for you to do business in this state. Nigeria is united and by God grace we remain united in development of this country.

“I want to use this medium to request that you fly Sokoto to Kano. This will enhance development across both state. It will also give our traders access to the market.

“My government will remain committed to collaborate with any individual that is interested in doing business in Sokoto.

In response, Okonkwo stated that the airline’s mantra is flying to unite.

He said: “What brought us here is the commencement of direct flight connectivity, however, I am willing to do anything in terms of investment in this state.

“We will continue to fly across every part of Nigeria until we unit everyone.

“Sokoto is very critical to us and we are interested to getting further collaboration with the Sokoto state government. Also, to all the traveling public, we are here to serve you better.

“We do not mind flying from here to oversea because we have gotten the approval.

“We are aware of the obstacle in the sector but we will continue to strive to make things better.”