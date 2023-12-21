Uniosun suspends ‘No cooking in hostel’ policy

Addressing the 6,000 new students of Uniosun at its matriculation programme on Thursday, the Vice Chancellor declared that students can now cook in their hostels to make life easier for the new intakes.

By Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

Osun State University, Uniosun, management has suspended its “no cooking in hostel”, policy, thereby allowing its students living on campus to cook in their various halls of hostels.

The University had a standing policy of not allowing students in hostels controlled by the school management to cook which created friction between the school and students union leadership in the past.

However, addressing the 6,000 new students of the University at its matriculation programme on Thursday, the Vice Chancellor, Professor Clement Adebooye declared that students can now cook in their hostels to make life easier for the new intakes.

His words, “You are all aware that our University does not allow its students living in our hostels to cook, but in a bid to make life easier for you all, the policy has been suspended. I know you are now cooking in your hostels”.

He added that the University authority does not treat issues of social vices, including cultism, examination malpractices, drug abuse, among others with levity, hence, warned students to take seriously their matriculation oath.

“In this esteemed institution, we uphold the values of integrity, discipline, and moral uprightness. Social vices such as examination malpractice, cultism, indecent dressing, drug abuse, sexual harassment, and truancy are vehemently condemned. The University is resolute in its stance on these, and culprits are subject to summary dismissal”, he added.

Vanguard