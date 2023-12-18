‘Unforgettable memories,’ Messi relives FIFA World Cup triumph in throwback post

Lionel Messi has taken to Instagram to mark the year anniversary of Argentina’s epic victory in the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

The Albiceleste’s campaign got off to a bad start when they were defeated 2-1 by Saudi Arabia.

Messi and his teammates, on the other hand, bounced back to win the next six games, surviving two penalty shootouts, including one in a tense final against defending champions France.

Messi led the Albiceleste to their third World Cup victory, scoring seven goals and providing three assists while playing every minute of every game. In the final against France, the 36-year-old scored twice and also scored in the ensuing shootout, which Argentina won 4-2 after a 3-3 tie after extra time.

With the victory, the eight-time Ballon d’Or winner ‘finished football,’ establishing himself as the best of all time in the eyes of many.

A year after that unforgettable night in Doha, Messi posted on Instagram, “1 year of the most beautiful madness of my career…Unforgettable memories that will last a lifetime. Happy anniversary to everyone!!!“

Vanguard News