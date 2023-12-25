Unemployment: Rep member calls for programmes to discourage japa among youths

By Dickson Omobola

A member of the House of Representatives representing Ajeromi-Ifelodun Federal Constituency, Lagos State, Mr Kalejaiye Paul, has called for the introduction of life-changing programmes by relevant authorities to discourage japa syndrome in Nigeria.

Paul, who regretted that Nigerian graduates go abroad to “clean graves, clean coffins and do security jobs,” also lamented the incursion of foreign artisans into the Nigerian labour market.

He spoke in Lagos at an event themed: ‘First Annual Merciful God Concert & Talent Hunt 2023.’

The competition, which was organised by the lawmaker featured choirs from 200 churches in Ajeromi-Ifelodun Constituency, had six churches that include Holy Mount of Delight and Fulfillment Church; CCC Alpha and Omega; Christ Apostolic Church, CAC, MBA Coke Ayo; Christ the king Catholic Church, Alaba Oro; First Baptist Church, Amukoko; and the Redeemed Christian Church of God, RCCG, Habitation Refuge in the final stage.

According to him, “unfortunately, the japa syndrome has become a phenomenon in recent times. Why do people want to japa? They want to japa because they believe that there are greener pastures over there and Nigeria offers nothing. Well, I want to encourage them that Nigeria offers the best. You will see graduates, people who are PhD holders go about washing graves, cleaning coffins and doing security jobs. These are menial jobs we don’t want to do here, but when we go abroad, we are ready to do anything to make money.

“I want to discourage japa syndrome. My appeal is to organise programmes of this type where talented people can be spotted and encouraged. Some of Nigeria graduates are unemployable because they do not have the entrepreneurial skill that would make them survive in a competitive society. What we call menial works, artisans and skilled labourer have been taken away by Togolese, Beninese from other countries. We must be employers of labour rather than wait for someone to employ us. My advice is that we must stay here and build this country together.”

On why he organised the talent hunt, he said: “The vision is about appreciating God. When I was running for election, it was tough and rough, but I told God that if he gives me victory, I will organise an annual event of praise and worship in his name. This event is about my fulfillment and covenant with God.

“The idea is that we have great talents in our churches and mosques. There are talented individuals who sing well. What I am doing is to encourage competition among choristers in all the churches. We have over 200 choristers who enrolled.”

Meanwhile, Chairman of the Talent Hunt and Judges Committee, Olusegun Osinaike, in his address, said that N3 million had been set aside to be won by the finalists.

Osinaike explained that the first position would get the sum of N1 million; second, N750,000; third, N500,000 while the others would get consolation cash prizes.

On his part, The Olu of Iwa & Apapa Kingdom, Oba Moroof Oyekunle Atanda Oluwa, commended the initiative, saying such would discourage youths from engaging in social vices resulting from idleness.

He said: “I want to thank our good representative, Paul. He is representing us well. He has been contributing a lot to the development of this area and he is one of our best. For a long time, he has been presenting things that would enhance this area.”