Uneasy calm in Police over new postings

By Emma Nnadozie, Crime Editor

No fewer than 400 police officers are currently in their respective homes, after their promotions, following the inability of Police authorities to post them to new offices.

These officers are mainly Deputy Commissioners of Police, DCP, and Assistant Commissioners of Police, ACP, who were recently promoted by police authorities.

The development, according to Police sources, has affected their morale and depression has set in after waiting for months to be assigned new offices without success.

Investigation by Vanguard revealed that no concrete reasons had been adduced for not posting the new officers to different commands, especially this festive season, when crime is usuallyon the increase as a result of rush by Nigerians to celebrate Christmas and New Year in their respective villages.

It was learned that some of the affected officers have been frequenting Kam Salem House, Force Headquarters, Abuja, to influence new posting without success. Hence, many of them, whose former positions had been filled now stay in their respective homes, visitng one officers Mess to other Clubs just to keep body and soul together.

Recall that the officers were elevated to new positions about three months ago amid joy and celebration, including pouring encomiums on the Inspector General of Police, IGP, for taken the bull by the horn and effecting their elevation but the delay in their postings has affected them to the extent that their joy has turned to sorrow.

One of the affected officers intimated Vanguard that he has been confined to his house without even making concrete plans for his family. He appealed to police authorities to hasten and post all the recently promoted officers to new offices, so as to help in stemming the increasing crime situation in the country.

A source at the police headquarters told Vanguard that the delay in their posting has to do with the numerous engagements of the IGP, who has been traversing the country and beyond, to create a new image for the police.

According to the source, “Initially, the excuse was to wait until he was confirmed as the substantive IGP. But now, he has been confirmed and we expect him to urgently tackle all these pressing issues like postings and other important issues bedeviling the growth of the force with the urgency it deserves.”

Another source said: “The IGP should decentralize duties and not create any vacuum in an effort to positively elevate the force. Issues like postings should not necessarily be left for him to personally carry it out. There are other top officers vantagely positioned to assist and achieve positive results. “This will, to a large extent, ensure that the force is moving forward without rancor and acrimony.”

When contacted on the development, the Force Public Relations Officer, Muyiwa Adejobi, said: “But for me, it is not an issue to discuss if I may advise. However, I will find out from the Force Secretary when we return from Dubai.”

The spokesman of Police Service Commission, PSC, Ikechukwu Ani, when contacted, said: “The commission has the constitutional mandate to promote and considers recommendations from the IGP on that.

“It is the duty of the IGP to implement the decisions of the commission in that direction, including the posting of the affected officers except for some that is constitutionally stated such as appointment of state command Commissioners of Police, which is the responsibility of the Police Service Commission.”