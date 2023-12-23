Umana describes Attah as courageous, tenacious leader at book launch

The former Minister for Niger Delta Affairs, Mr.Umana Okon Umana has described the former Governor of Akwa Ibom State, Arc. (Obong) Victor Attah as a leader who was courageous and tenacious during his tenure for 8 years, despite the opposition from federal government.

Umana, who was speaking during the lunching of a book “8 Years of Victor Attah in Akwa Ibom State: A Memoir for Posterity” at Watbridge Hotels, Uyo yesterday.

He hinted that Attah’s 8 years as a governor of Akwa Ibom State was glorious tenure with solid infrastructures.

Also speaking, the chairman of the occasion, Senator Ekong Sampson thanked the author for documenting the numerous achievements of Arc.(Obong) Victor Attah for posterity and puting it in black and white so that issues cannot be distorted.

He thanked God for keeping Attah very healthy to be an encouragement to other leaders, stating that Arc.( Obong) Victor Attah has touched lives in so many ways and a blessing to Akwa Ibom State and the country at large, while praying to God to give him good health and long-life.

Senator Sampson, who was represented at the event by Prof. Etete Peters, also charged the people to support the book launch and also encouraged them to purchase copies for schools and libraries.

The book presenter, Professor Akpan Ekpo described Arc. (Obong) Victor Attah as a man of integrity, principle and highly detribalised Nigerian, a man who fought gallantly for the resources in Akwa Ibom and Niger Delta region.

He thanked the author of the book and his team for writing the book, for a man who did not participate in the 8years tenure of Obong Victor Attah by name Mr. Faith Thomas.

The events had in attendance some former commissioners who served under Arc.(Obong) Victor Attah’s administration, representative of Oku Ibom Ibibio and paramount ruler of Uyo and Ibesikpo Asutan local government area and numerous penalties.

The book has 10 sections and 44 chapters, each section contains average of 5 chapters and about 307 pages.

Umana served in Obong Victor Attah’s administration as Director of Budget; Permanent Secretary, Bureau of Budget, and later Commissioner of Finance and Economics Planning till the end of the administration.