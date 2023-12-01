Udoh picks holes in Tinubu’s 2024 budget

By Jacob Ajom

A foremost industrialist, Otuekong Sunny Jackson Udoh has advised the Federal Government to support the local production sector for the country’s economy to grow.

Interacting with journalists ahead of the Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Manufacturers Association of Nigeria(MAN) Cross River State branch on Thursday, Chief Udoh opined that there was nothing to celebrate about the 2024 budget, while urging economic advisers of the Tinubu’s administration to stop paying lip services to economic development and focus on how to alleviate the sufferings of Nigerians.

“It is good to be optimistic about your projections. However, we know the reality. We should be sincere to ourselves. We created economic monsters through unnecessary monopolies and should deal with them sincerely by correcting the mistakes.

“For example, when you give some particular company concessions to the detriment of other companies producing similar goods locally, you are gradually grinding the economy to a halt,” he said.

“Today Dunlop is in Ghana, Eleganza is owned by a co-industrialist and my friend Chief Okoya Thomas, Aswani Textiles, Micheline and others have moved their shops to nearby countries like Ghana. Nigeria is left bare because the government could not assist these companies with favorable policies to continue production.

“Foreign exchange (Forex) is given to companies importing foreign goods to re-bag in Nigeria, whereas local manufacturers are forced to leave the country because of high cost. Do not also forget that most of the raw materials are imported.”

Udoh, the chairman of Jackson Devos, a carpet manufacturing company emphasized the need to give local manufacturers who have refused to leave Nigeria the opportunity of revamping the private sector and create jobs to support the government’s determination to create jobs to check the growing unemployment.

The chieftain of the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC) in Akwa Ibom State said the government cannot provide jobs for all the teeming unemployed Nigerians.

“I believe government advisers should know what they are talking about and emphasise on production as against the current consumption trend. When we do the right thing the economy will improve.

“The right thing includes allowing other companies to breathe fresh air. Like the cement sector where other manufacturers are suffocated. One company cannot feed Nigerians with cement at a reduced cost. “We should leave room for proper competition. Some government policies and actions are detrimental to developing the economy and Small/Medium enterprises,” he said.

The elder statesman announced his retirement from active politics explaining that he is now well placed to serve as an advisor to his people and the Federal Government.