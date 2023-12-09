UCH drags Ijesa chief to court over alleged breach of contract

UCH Ibadan

By Tunde Oginni

University College Hospital,UCH, Ibadan has dragged a chief of Ijesaland, Olatunde Oginni, to court over an alleged breach of contract.

UCH also demanded N250,000,000 and the termination of the contract with De Executive Suites and Oginni who is its promoter.

According to the writ of summons filed by counsel to UCH, Olaniyi Akin, the hospital alleged a breach of the partnership agreement for the completion, operation and transfer of the University College Hospital Guest House.

In the writ, the hospital demanded: “A declaration that the defendant is in breach of the partnership agreement for completion, operation and transfer of the University College Hospital Guest House situate, lying and being at South Campus of the University College Hospital, Ibadan date the 1st day of March, 2021.

“A declaration that the claimant’s intention to relieve itself from the partnership relationship between it and the defendant after repeated warning letters and advice to the defendant to desist from continuous breach of the conditions of the agreement between the parties by virtue of a letter dated the 1st day of March, 2023 wherein the defendant was given six months’ notice of the claimant’s Intention to terminate the relationship is valid, legal, enforceable and in accordance with the provisions of the said agreement.

“An order for the immediate termination of the partnership relationship between the claimant and the defendant in view of the defendant’s flagrant and consistent breach of the terms of the said partnership agreement.

“The sum of N250,000,000.00 being special and general damages against the defendant, its agents, servants and/or privies or whosoever claiming through or on its behalf for breach of the said partnership agreement.

“A perpetual injunction restraining the defendant, its agents, servants and/or privies or whosoever claiming through or on its behalf from continuing further operations and/or management of the said guest house consequent upon the said partnership agreement.’’