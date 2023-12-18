Two reported dead as fire engulfs residence of ex-Oyo gov, Akala

By Adeola Badru, Ibadan

Two people have reportedly lost their lives during a fire outbreak at the Ogbomoso residence of a former governor of Oyo State, the late Otunba Adebayo Alao-Akala, Monday morning.

The Sector Commandant of State Fire Service, Ogbomoso command, Mr Oluwaseyi Awogbile who confirmed the incident said, the fire accident occured around 7:30. a.m on Monday, December, 18 2023.

Mr. Awogile noted that the cause of the fire could not be ascertained as of the time of filling this report, saying the service would soon unravel what might have led the incident.

He explained that the fire had been put out to prevent further spread.

An eyewitness who preferred anonymity also said the fire incident emanated from gas explosion which he said led to the death of two persons, while another person has been taken to hospital for treatment