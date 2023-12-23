Two of four missing Abia children rescued, suspects in police net

By Steve Oko

Two of the four children kidnapped last week in Umuahia, Abia State, by a new tenant have been reportedly rescued.

They were rescued on Friday evening, according to a source close to the police, who did not give further details of the rescue.

The source simply said one of the suspects was arrested and taken into custody.

The Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO, in the state, ASP Maureen Chinaka, when contacted for confirmation, said she would soon state the matter.

Recall that four children—two siblings, Joy Udoma, 3; and Ogbonna Udoma, 6; their cousin, Kingsley Chioma, 5; and a neighbour, Miracle Ikechukwu, 5—were stolen by a new tenant in their yard at Ubakala Street, Umuahia.

The new tenant was said to have packed into the compound three days before the incident.

Police, while confirming the children’s theft last week, said: Mrs Ifeanyi Udoma Ibe, a resident of Ubakala Street by Ossai Road, Umuahia, reported to the Central Police Station (CPS) Umuahia that she entrusted four children to the care of a new female tenant, including two of hers and her neighbours.”

Recall that another four children of the same parents were stolen earlier by a tricycle operator engaged to convey them to school and are yet to be rescued.

The state government had vowed to collaborate with security agencies to rescue all the missing children.

