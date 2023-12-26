Two dead, six injured in Lagos-Ibadan lone crash

By James Ogunnaike, Abeokuta

Two people have been confirmed dead while six others were injured in an early morning Tuesday crash said to have occurred at about 2:21 a.m. around Car Park C Turning of the Redemption Camp along the Lagos-Ibadan expressway.

The lone crash involving a Toyota bus with registration number ACA607XT was blamed on excessive speed, after which the bus lost control and crashed.

The spokesperson of the Ogun State Sector Command of Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Florence Okpe, disclosed this in a statement made available to journalists on Tuesday morning.

She said the injured victims had been taken to Famobis Hospital, Mowe, while the corpses of the deceased were also said to have been deposited at the morgue of the same hospital.

She added that the Sector Commander, FRSC Ogun Sector Command, Anthony Uga, is sad and pained over the refusal of the motorists to obey simple traffic rules, especially speed limits, which have been the cause of fatal crashes on the Lagos-Ibadan expressway.

He further advised motorists to go within the stipulated speed limit and drive to stay alive.

The statement partly reads, “The crash occurred at the early hours of today, Tuesday, December 26, 2023, at about 0221 hrs around CAR PARK C TURNING on the Lagos-Ibadan expressway.

“A total of 08 persons were involved, all male adults; six were injured, and two were recorded dead.

“Vehicle involved was 01 with registration number ACA607XT, a Toyota Hiace BUS.

The suspected cause of the lone crash was excessive speed, which led to loss of control, and the vehicle crashed.

“The injured victims were taken to Farmobis Hospital Mowe, and the corpses were deposited at the same hospital morgue

“The Sector Commander, FRSC Ogun Sector Command CC Anthony Uga, is pained over this attitude of drivers refusing to obey simple traffic rules, especially speed, which has been the curse of fatal crashes on the Lagos-Ibadan expressway.

He further advised motorists to go with the stipulated speed limit and drive to stay alive.”

Vanguard News