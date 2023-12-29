Turkey detains 32 IS suspects who planned attacks on churches, synagogues

A man poses for a photograph next to a Mercedes converted into a police vehicle, on display at Hagia Sophia Square in Istanbul on December 27, 2023. – The Turkish Police Department now has a fleet including Ferrari’s, Bentley’s and Mercedes after seizing luxury sports cars from organised crime groups and converting them into traffic police vehicles. (Photo by YASIN AKGUL / AFP)

Turkish security forces have detained 32 suspects over alleged links with Islamic State jihadists who were planning attacks on churches and synagogues as well as the Iraqi embassy, a security source told AFP on Friday.

The Turkish Intelligence Organisation (MIT) and police carried out dawn raids in nine cities including Istanbul and the capital Ankara against the IS group, the source said.

Three of the suspects were allegedly senior members of the extremist group.

The operation foiled the planned attacks on “synagogues and churches in Turkey” as well as the Iraqi embassy in Ankara, the source added.

Over the past months, Turkey has intensified operations against IS jihadists.

Last week, Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya said police detained 304 suspects in 32 cities allegedly affiliated with the group.

IS extremists have carried out a string of attacks on Turkish soil, including against a nightclub in Istanbul in 2017 that left 39 people dead.

AFP