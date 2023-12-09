Tudun Biri error attack regrettable, survivors need support – SOKAPU

By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

Chieftains of the Southern Kaduna Peoples Union ( SOKAPU) have observed that although the error attack by Nigeria Army on Tudun Biri community was regrettable, the Army should be commended

for its prompt admittance to responsibility for the bomb tragedy, which it attributed to an error strike, with assurances of commitment to avoid future recurrence.

Prof. Ishaya Kato Auta,Chairman, the Caretaker Committee of SOKAPU, explained that the SOKAPU extended its heartfelt condolences and sympathy to the government of Kaduna State and the families of those who lost their lives in the military bomb tragedy in Tudun Biri Village of Igabi Local Government Area of the State on 3rd December, 2023.

“SOKAPU prays for the repose of their souls. The region’s sociocultural group also shares in the pains of the victims who sustained various degrees of injuries and currently receiving treatment in different hospitals.”

“SOKAPU regrets that when the state was having a sigh of relief from the insecurity bedevilling the nation, owing to the new approach being deployed in fighting the insurgency by the current government, the unfortunate incident occurred where over eighty (80) unarmed innocent lives were lost, with many who sustained injuries.”

“Though regrettable as it is, SOKAPU commends the Army for its prompt admittance to responsibility of the bomb tragedy, which it attributed to an error strike, with assurances of commitment to avoid future recurrence. However, SOKAPU hereby called for full investigation by the relevant professional bodies/agencies of the cause of the incident and appropriate sanction be meted on those found culpable to forestall future recurrence. We caution that the military as a professional security agency, should always adhere to professional conduct in carrying out its operations, in any location of duty.”

“SOKAPU wishes to commend the government both at the federal and state levels for their prompt responses in footing the hospital bills of injured persons who are receiving treatment, with commitment to give appropriate compensation to the affected families.”

“SOKAPU hereby appealed to relevant government agencies, NGOs and spirited individuals to complement the laudable steps being taking by giving the needed support to cushion the effect of the incident, as the unfortunate incident affects the state as a whole,” the statement added.