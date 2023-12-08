Home » More... » Metro » Truck crashes into Alapere pedestrian bridge in Lagos
December 8, 2023

Truck crashes into Alapere pedestrian bridge in Lagos

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Alapere Estate Pedestrian Bridge was in the early hours on Friday, crushed by a heavy duty truck.

“A container laden truck hit the pedestrian bridge along Lagos-Ibadan Expressway, overnight and brought down part of the bridge.

“Vehicular movement towards Ikeja and Ibadan axis is affected,” an eyewitness, Mr. Ajayi Adebowale, a civil servant told Vanguard.

Meanwhile, it was gathered that traffic has been diverted into Alapere/Ketu, while movement into Lagos Island is not affected.

Motorists who are heading out of Lagos through the axis have been advised to make use of alternative Ikorodu Road for now.

