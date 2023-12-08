Truck crashes into Alapere pedestrian bridge in Lagos

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Alapere Estate Pedestrian Bridge was in the early hours on Friday, crushed by a heavy duty truck.

“A container laden truck hit the pedestrian bridge along Lagos-Ibadan Expressway, overnight and brought down part of the bridge.

“Vehicular movement towards Ikeja and Ibadan axis is affected,” an eyewitness, Mr. Ajayi Adebowale, a civil servant told Vanguard.

Video: Truck hits, destroys Lagos pedestrian bridge



Meanwhile, it was gathered that traffic has been diverted into Alapere/Ketu, while movement into Lagos Island is not affected.

Motorists who are heading out of Lagos through the axis have been advised to make use of alternative Ikorodu Road for now.