Truck crashes into Alapere pedestrian bridge in Lagos

By Olasunkanmi Akoni
Alapere Estate Pedestrian Bridge was in the early hours on Friday, crushed by a heavy duty truck.
“A container laden truck hit the pedestrian bridge along Lagos-Ibadan Expressway, overnight and brought down part of the bridge.
“Vehicular movement towards Ikeja and Ibadan axis is affected,” an eyewitness, Mr. Ajayi Adebowale, a civil servant told Vanguard.
Video: Truck hits, destroys Lagos pedestrian bridge— Vanguard Newspapers (@vanguardngrnews) December 8, 2023
An unidentified truck on Friday collided with a pedestrian bridge at Alapere Estate, Ketu axis of Lagos.
According to reports, the incident occurred by 12am on Friday. The collision damaged the bridge, rendering it unusable.… pic.twitter.com/NXOyVJQs1j
Meanwhile, it was gathered that traffic has been diverted into Alapere/Ketu, while movement into Lagos Island is not affected.
Motorists who are heading out of Lagos through the axis have been advised to make use of alternative Ikorodu Road for now.
Disclaimer
Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of Vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.