Truck barrier installation: Lagos to shut Alaka Flyover for 2 nights

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

The Lagos State Government has concluded plans to shut traffic at Alaka inward Stadium Flyover Bridge and Ojuelegba Flyover Bridge by the Fire Station from Friday 29th to Saturday 30th December, 2023 for the installation of truck barriers.

Lagos State Commissioner for Transportation, Oluwaseun Osiyemi, who disclosed this on Friday, said for a 2-night, traffic would be diverted from 12:00 midnight till 5:00 am in the axis.

Consequently, Motorists are advised to use the following routes during the night time installation of the barriers;

Motorists from Eko Bridge/Constain/Iponri inbound Ojuelegba/Alhaji Masha Road are to make use of the service lane from Alaka via National Stadium gate to link Barracks or Alhaji Masha Road to continue their journeys.

Motorists from Eko Bridge via Costain and those from Apapa Road going through Iponri are also advised to make use of Iponri Estatie road to link Bode Thomas via Adeniran Ogunsanya to Shitta for their desired destinations.

“Motorists are therefore, implored to be patient as the brief closure of the bridge is planned for night time as part of traffic management strategy to avert further accidents and loss of lives,” Osiyemi urged.