Tribute as Madam Azuonwu, 87 is laid to rest

By Harris Emmanuel

Tributes have continued to flow as late Madam Alice Mgbokwo Azuonwu, a devout Christian is late to rest today at Aro-Achara, Ama-asa Nsulu, Isiala-Ngwa North Local Government Area, Abia State. She was 87- year -old. The burial ceremony was conducted by the Redeem Christian Church Of God presided over by Pastors – Stephen OYEYEMI, John EJINDU and Timothy Ashade.

Prominent Nigerians have throned the serene community to pay tribute and bus her fair well.

A community leader and a renowned researcher in Electronic Engineering, Doctor Onyema Edward in his tribute described the deceased as an epitome of love, care and selfless service to humanity. His words; “

Today, we come together with heavy hearts to bid farewell to a truly remarkable woman, a devoted homemaker, a passionate community activist, and a cherished Patron of the Atani Welfare Union in the United States. “Mrs. Alice Azuonwu wasn’t merely a name in our community; she was the living embodiment of love, compassion, and an unwavering commitment to making a positive impact on the lives of those fortunate enough to know her.

“As we reflect on the life of this extraordinary woman, we see her as a beacon of light, a source of inspiration, and a true pillar of strength for our community. “Mrs. Azuonwu’s commitment to her roles as both a homemaker and a community activist was unparalleled. Her home wasn’t just a haven for her family; it was a welcoming space for all who crossed its threshold. “With warmth and kindness, she created an atmosphere of love that extended far beyond the walls of her household.

In her capacity as a community activist, Mrs. Azuonwu was a driving force behind numerous initiatives aimed at enhancing the well-being of our community members. Her selfless efforts and tireless dedication to the Atani Welfare Union have left an indelible mark on the hearts of those she served. Mrs. Azuonwu’s legacy will continue to inspire us to strive for positive change and unity within our community.

“A devout Christian, Mrs. Alice Azuonwu lived her life as a testament to her unwavering faith. Her actions spoke louder than words, and her commitment to Christian principles was evident in every aspect of her life. She demonstrated love, forgiveness, and humility, embodying the teachings she held dear. Mrs Azuonwu’s faith was not only a personal anchor but also a guiding light for those fortunate enough to know her.

“Our beloved mother has left a void that cannot be easily filled. However, as we mourn her passing at the age of eighty-seven (87) years, we thank God for granting her a long and fulfilling life. Let us also celebrate the rich tapestry of her life—a life filled with love, service, and an unyielding commitment to making the world a better place. Mrs. Alice Azuonwu’s memory will forever live on in the hearts of those she touched, and her legacy will continue to inspire generations to come.

“In this time of sorrow, let us find solace in the knowledge that Mrs. Azuonwu’s spirit will continue to guide us as we carry on her work and honour her memory. May she rest in eternal peace, surrounded by the love and light that she so generously shared with the world.”