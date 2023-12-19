Transcorp Power generates over 29TWh to Nigeria’s national grid 10yrs after privitisation

By Udeme Akpan, Energy Editor

BARELY 10 years after privatisation, Transcorp Power Limited, TPL, a single cycle 972MW installed capacity power generating plant, has generated over 29,574,447MWh, 29TWh, of energy to the national grid for transmission and distribution to many homes and industries in Nigeria and West Africa.

In the progress report obtained by Vanguard, the company, stated: “Transcorp Group has been investing in the power sector for 10 years, with its first investment in the Ughelli Power Plant through Transcorp Power Limited.

“Transcorp Power is the first company to receive the certificate of discharge from post-privatisation monitoring, having surpassed all requirements within the stipulated period.

“In November 2023 YTD, TPL has sent out 2,857,950.40MWh (357MW on average daily) which represents 8.65% of the energy sent to the National Grid.

“Transcorp Power Limited had a stellar performance in November 2023 sending out an average of 438MW and was ranked 2nd only behind Egbin. For the year 2023 YTD TPL is ranked 4th. TPL currently has a generation capacity of 500MW, and can generate enough energy to power 1.6 million homes daily.

“Since the privatization of the power sector in November 2013, TPL has generated over 29,574,447MWh (29TWh) of energy to the national grid powering countless homes and industries in Nigeria and West Africa.

“TPL currently has a generation capacity of 500MW and currently generates 426MW on average daily in December.”

This shows a remarkable improvement as Mr. Tony Elumelu as Chairman indicated that, “Transafam Power took over the operational management of the Afam Power Asset three years ago and started to rehabilitate the 138MW rated Afam 5 GT 20 Gas Turbine power-generating unit which had been out of service for over 15 years prior to our takeover. Transafam Power has achieved 720 days of no loss time to injury since the operational takeover in March 2021. When Transcorp took over the Afam Power Plant operations on the 10th of March 2021, it was generating just 48MW out of 966MW installed capacity, but in 2 months, production it increased to 120 MW.

“Transafam rehabilitated Afam 5 GT unit 20 which has been successfully synchronized to the national grid. This brings an additional 138MW to the national grid, able to power up to 100,000 homes in a year. The rehabilitation was achieved using 80% a combination of our in-house resources and other local technical support, with about 20% of foreign expert support.”

Similarly, the scorecard of Transcorp Group, which also has Mrs. Owen Omogiafo as Group CEO, apparently the youngest on the Nigerian Stock Exchange, indicated that, “Transcorp Power Limited also increased its available capacity from an average of 539MW in January 2022 to an average of 749MW as of September 2022.