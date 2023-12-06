S-West monarchs elect Ondo Oba as President

By Dayo Johnson

TRADITIONAL rulers in the South-West, under the auspices of Yoruba Obas Forum, have elected the Molokun of Atijere kingdom, in Ilaje local government area of Ondo State, Oba Adeoye Edema, as the President of the forum.

Oba Adeoye was elected during the Annual General Meeting/Convention of the traditional rulers held at Kankanfo Hotel, Ibadan in Oyo State.

He was elected with other executive members to steer the affairs of the association and champion the cause of the Yoruba Nation.

Speaking after his inauguration, Oba Edema promised to give priority to the development of Yoruba land to engender development.

He said: “I am deeply humbled and grateful for the overwhelming support and trust all the Yoruba Obas bestowed on me to lead them.

“I am honoured to be elected as your President and pledge to continue to work tirelessly to deliver a better Yoruba race for all.”

Oba Edema said the time is ripe for traditional rulers to effectively oversee the security affairs of their domain in conjunction with the government security apparatus.