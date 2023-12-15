Toyota Nigeria takes vehicle enhancement to new level, launches new products 

By Theodore Opara

Toyota Nigeria Limited has taken vehicle maintenance to a higher level with the launch of a new range of automobile enhancement products into the nation’s market.

The launch in Lagos was held in partnership with renowned global manufacturers of the products, in response to the demand of its customers for quality vehicle maintenance products.

This is coming a few months after the firm introduced Toyota Genuine Motor Oil, a lubricant made not only for Toyota, but all types of vehicle engines.

The new vehicle enhancement products include those from Jewelultra Diamondbrite for cleaning/protecting vehicles; smart repair comprehensive tools for minor cosmetics repairs and high-performance abrasives and power tools for professional solid surfaces and innovative sanding produced by Mirka.

Managing Director of Toyota Nigeria Limited, TNL, Kunle Ade-Ojo, said at the event that the company embarked on the project, in line with its tradition of pushing barriers to satisfy its teeming customers.

He said: “Today we are introducing vehicle body enhancement products to cater to the needs of those who may not be ready to purchase new vehicles but want their vehicles to look well-kept.

“These products are also useful for customers who just want to maintain the interior and external brilliance of their vehicles.”

Speaking specifically on the products, the TNL boss said the Jewelultra Diamondbrite collections help in combating the daily onslaught of dirt, UV-rays, acid rain and contaminants that could affect the internal and external glow of a vehicle.

“The treatment comes with a guarantee, ensuring long-term peace of mind for vehicle owners.

“By offering this extra layer of protection, it enhances the vehicle’s resale value and maintains its aesthetic appeal,” he added.

He described the HBC Smart repair systems as comprehensive tools used for minor cosmetics repairs on vehicles such as the interior, dent and spot repairs.

According to him, the HBC promotes sustainability by enabling longer vehicle part life, minimizing waste and curtailing extensive repairs.

For the Mirka products, they offer high-performance abrasives and power tools, which ensure durability and a flawless finish.

“The products are also perfect for professional solid surfaces and innovative sanding and are produced with the consideration of reducing environmental impact across their product range.

“As a matter of fact, they offer the best and most efficient sanding experience.

“The company enhances professional work with outstanding customer support, technical guidance, and training,” Ade-Ojo said.

He also spoke on the Duxone and Standox products, which he noted as reputed for matchless refinishing.

“The company’s coating systems provide high-end paint technology that ensures brilliant finishes and long-term durability for vehicles.”

He added: “With a reputation for colour accuracy and innovative solutions, Standox allows for precise matches to original manufacturer colours.

“Its eco-friendly design formula reduces solvent emissions, making it a choice for conscious body shops.“