Tope Alabi,Beejay Sax, Ada Jesus to headline Unsual Praise 2023

Widely regarded as the biggest praise concert in Nigeria, Unusual Praise is an annual event organized by the Catholic Church of Divine Mercy.

Speaking at a press briefing heralding the 2023 edition, the chairman planning committee,Dr. Okey Nwuke said it is an evangelism ,praise and empowerment event sponsored by Catholic church but it is for all believers.

The event will also featured the award of funding grants to the 2023 set of Unusual Entrepreneur, an entrepreneurship initiative, which will reward 100 budding entrepreneurs across different walks of life for their business plans.

Gospel artistes outlined to usher people into the presence of God at the Tafawa Balewa venue of the event on 15 December 2023,include,Tope Alabi,Beejay Sax, Ada Jesus,Sunday Blessed,Revelation,Orji Chikaima among others.

Recipients of the grants were selected from a poll of 650 applicants, mostly members of the Catholic Archdiocese of Lagos. Equally important, Christians from other denominations also numbered among the recipients.

The funding provided, ranging from N50,000 to N1m, followed a thorough review of the recipients’ business proposals by a select panel of judges. Winners of the fund are equally expected to be mentored by seasoned entrepreneurs, who will provide the required training to ensure the recipients’ businesses succeed in the long-term.

Explaining the rationale behind the entrepreneurship programme, Dr. Nwuke said:“The Unusual Entrepreneur, being an arm of Unusual Praise, is intended to equip the young entrepreneurs with requisite skills, mentorship and spiritual backing, so that they could stand in business and through this, help the country in solving the unemployment problems”.

The event is expected to bring our entrepreneurs up-to-date information regarding entrepreneurship in the 21st Century, solving funding challenges, sustainable business culture, among other things.”

Already Unusual Praise had been held this year; in Onitsha on the 10th of November , 2023 .