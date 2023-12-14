Tom Cruise sparks dating rumours with Russian socialite Elsina Khayrova

Hollywood actor, Tom Cruise has been spotted with socialite Elsina Khayrova, the daughter of a Russian MP and ex-wife of an oligarch, at a party in London’s Mayfair, fueling rumors of an affair.

Ms Khayrova, 36, was “spotted canoodling” with Cruise, 61, according to the Daily Mail on Wednesday.

“They were inseparable, clearly a couple. He seemed to be besotted with her,” the Daily Mail reported, quoting a witness at a party they attended in Grosvenor Square in central London on Saturday night.

Her ex-husband stated that he found out about the alleged relationship when people began contacting him after the post was published online. He described it as bizarre because he had previously discussed making his life story into a film.

“After the judgment in August, a friend of mine who is a producer in Hollywood said ‘why don’t we do a movie?’ It would be about the three assassination attempts, about the divorce. And I said ‘fine but only if Tom Cruise can be the actor’. When I was at school in Russia the guy was so popular. I have enjoyed his movies and he is a great actor. I would make the movie like Mission: Impossible because that is how it’s happened to me.”

He said Cruise was his height and weight and while older – by about 20 years – he would “love him to play me”.

Mr Tsvetkov, a diamond trader and art collector who lives on a Surrey estate, said he hoped Cruise went into the alleged relationship with his “eyes wide open,” referring to a film Cruise made with ex-wife Nicole Kidman called Eyes Wide Shut.

However, he stated that the claim of a relationship was a pleasant distraction. “Nobody is speaking to me about Russian sanctions,” he told reporters. “Now it’s speaking to me about her and him.”

Mr Tsvetkov has been living in fear of his life since being publicly notified by UK police of an assassination attempt allegedly inspired by prior business operations in Russia. Mr

Tsvetkov and his ex-wife were both born in Russia but hold dual British citizenship. Ms Khayrova, a former model, is the daughter of Rinat Khayrov, a top member in the Russian Duma who has been reported to be Putin’s ally.

Vanguard News