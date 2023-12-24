Toke Makinwa’s verdict on hooking rich men

By Ayo Onikoyi

Controversial and indefatigable media personality, Toke Makinwa doesn’t take prisoners. In a recent episode on her talk show, Toke Moments, the sexy beauty drew from her wealth of experience and shared what it takes to hunt and hook rich men.

According to her, any girl intending to catch a rich man must first make herself look rich and expensive, and be very finicky about her looks.

” ladies, you have to have a budget for enjoyment. The high profile men don’t go to the slums or just any parties. They go to house parties, so you have to know people who know people who know people. A kind of a connect. Rich men only go to house parties. Forget the clubs, it’s too hot, it’s too noisy, people can’t hear you and everybody is behaving like a big boy.

“In fact you don’t know who is a big boy. You see ten guys on a table, all wearing designer dresses and you don’t know who’s paying for the drinks. Clubs are a no for me. Go to house parties. That’s where it’s going down. House parties in places like Banana Island, Ikoyi Southwest, you can manage Victoria Island, maybe Lekki, but anything after Lekki phase 1 and 2 is off.