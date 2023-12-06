Tobacco promotion in movies dangerous for young people – NTCA

By Gabriel Ewepu, Abuja

As tobacco-related diseases continue to soar, Nigeria Tobacco Control Alliance, NTCA, yesterday, said tobacco promotion in movies poses a danger to young people.

The NTCA pointed out that the promotion of tobacco by Nigerian actors is doing more harm to Nigerian youth, hence the regulatory authorities should enforce the law to stop it and safeguard lives.

A member of NTCA, Paul Ashibel, said Characters in films often smoke, presenting a glamorous and rebellious image that can influence audiences, especially the youth.

Ashibel also pointed out that characters in films often smoke, presenting a glamorous and rebellious image that can influence audiences, especially the youth.

He said: “Movies have long served as a powerful medium for storytelling, entertainment, and cultural reflection, but a concerning aspect has been the promotion of tobacco use. Characters in films often smoke, presenting a glamorous and rebellious image that can influence audiences, especially the youth.

“This cinematic portrayal has been linked to an increased likelihood of tobacco initiation among youthful viewers. The issue is compounded when considering product placement deals. While regulations have aimed to curb overt tobacco advertising, subtle cues persist in many films.

“Movies often feature characters; especially notable screen icons smoking, attempting to create a subconscious association between smoking and desirable traits.

“Efforts to address this concern require stricter regulations, increased awareness, and promoting responsible filmmaking. Filmmakers play a crucial role in shaping societal norms, and a conscientious approach can help mitigate the promotion of tobacco use in movies.

“Balancing creative freedom with public health considerations is essential to ensure that movies remain a vehicle for entertainment and inspiration without endorsing harmful behaviours.

“One key avenue is product placement within popular shows and movies. As characters smoke on screen, they glamourize tobacco use, potentially influencing viewers, particularly the younger demographic. The normalization of smoking in entertainment content serves as indirect advertising for tobacco products.

“One population segment the tobacco industry continues to aggressively target is young people. The industry uses movies to portray smoking as cool and sophisticated, luring young people to try tobacco.

“It is important to note that these efforts to normalize tobacco on screen can lead to increased smoking initiation, addiction, and long-term health harms. Campaigns such as the #SmokeFreeNollywood campaign have through engagements with stakeholders in Nollywood and regulatory bodies such as the National Film and Video Censors’ Board (NFVCB) consistently called for urgent action to nip tobacco glamourization in the traditional Nollywood and on digital or Over-The-Top (OTT) platforms.”

Meanwhile, he said Bollywood movies from India don’t allow smoking scenes, but Nigeria does.

“India’s Bollywood and Nigeria’s Nollywood share many similarities, and both are entertainment giants in their own rights.

“However, while smoke-free regulations are applied strictly to movies produced or watched in India, Nigeria is yet to achieve this, presenting an opportunity for regulators and practitioners to set the pace in Africa and maintain Nigeria’s global standing as a movie industry leader.

“The importance of collaboration between government bodies, the movie industry, and public health organizations to protect the well-being of the Nigerian population cannot be overstated”, he said.

However, he commended the National Film and Video Censors Board, NFVCB, for ensuring practitioners and platforms comply with the law on tobacco products regulation.

“It is worthy to note that the third edition of the Digital Content Regulation Conference organized by National Film and Video Censors Board, NFVCB, held recently in Lagos; practitioners and platforms such as Netflix and Prime Video were brought together to ensure compliance with Nigeria’s local laws.

“This is a step in the right direction and would also have been an ample opportunity to further the conversation on compliance with Nigeria’s smoke-free-movie laws”, he added.