Tinubu’s intervention not needed in Ondo, Rivers crisis – Fashola

A former Minister of Works and Housing, Mr Babatunde Fashola (SAN), says the intervention of President Bola Tinubu is not needed in the ongoing crisis in Ondo and Rivers states.

Fashola argued that, despite calls at different times to amend the constitution, it is high time Nigerians amended ‘our ways.’

He further stated that the constitution is clear on what should be done when situations, such as happenings in both states arise and the roles to be played by individuals involved.

He made this known while speaking over the weekend at the Nigerian Air Force Officers Mess Honorary Members Forum (HMF) 2023 Annual Lecture in Lagos on the topic: “Leadership – Leading the Change.”

His words: “We have amended the constitution, so what is left to amend, except ourselves? Is this a matter that required presidential intervention when some people were calling for the president to intervene. Does the constitution assign a role to the president in this matter?

“Are those inviting the president to act in Ondo and in Rivers state not aware that the president has no constitutional role in these matters?

“Are they not also those who argue that the federal government and by extension the president are too powerful and encroaching the powers of state governments? Is this a case of passing the buck when tough leadership calls are requested to be made?

“Happily, in our Ondo case, some blue blood Ondo indigenes have stood up to be counted (but they are in an obvious minority), even in the pursuit of law and constitutionality before the governor’s letter restored calm and we want for leadership in Rivers state to do the needful,” he stated.