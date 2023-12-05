Tinubu’s intervention in Ondo crisis, a mistake – SAN Ajulo

A Senior Advocate of Nigeria, Kayode Ajulo, has faulted the intervention of President Bola Tinubu in the Ondo State leadership crisis.

Ajulo stated this in an interview on Arise Television on Tuesday.

Recall that on November 25, President Tinubu waded into the months-long political crisis in the state and asked opposing factions to embrace peace and maintain the status quo.

This was as the Deputy Governor, Lucky Aiyedatiwa, pledged to carry all commissioners and officials along in handling the state’s affairs, and the Speaker of the state House of Assembly, Oladiji Olamide, resolved to halt all impeachment moves against Aiyedatiwa.

Tinubu had met with state officials, including members of the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC.

Aiyedatiwa, who declared his decision to maintain the status quo and unite all the warring factions, said, “I want to say that I pledge to all of you that I embrace every one of you. I put behind me all that has happened before now. I’ve let go and also let God, just as the President has advised us.

“And I want to say that no offence, no guile in my mind whatsoever. All that has happened is politics. Impeachment is part of politics. If you survive it, it is also politics. It has come. I’ve survived it and every other thing in his past.

“It is one big family and our father has intervened to bring all the children together to remain under the same family and with the position that I occupy, I will carry every one of you along in every decision that needs to be taken and everything that we do we will work together; the executive and the legislature will work together to ensure that governance is on the right track.”

But speaking on the development, Ajulo faulted Tinubu’s intervention, saying the President did not carry the Attorney General along.

He said, “I say this with the fact that President Bola Tinubu today happens to have one of the best lawyers as the Attorney General, as a chief law officer that should advise him.

“This is someone I have high regard for. I am very sure and I want to believe he is not being carried along to advise him properly.

“The President has made a mistake. The President should have allowed the constitutional provisions to take its course. Ondo State people are sophisticated. The right thing needs to be done.”