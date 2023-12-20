Tinubu writes Senate, seeks confirmation of 11 nominees as S’Court justices

Tinubu

President Bola Tinubu has written to the Senate, seeking the screening and subsequent confirmation 11 nominees for appointment as Justices of the Supreme Court.

Tinubu’s request was contained in a letter read by the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, at the plenary on Wednesday.

The National Judicial Council (NJC) had recommended 11 justices to filled the vacant positions following the death and resignations of some justices.

The Supreme Court currently has 10 justices, which falls short of the statutory requirement of 21 judges.

The nominees include Justice Haruna Tsammani (Northeast) who chaired the Presidential Election Petition Court, Justice Moore Adumein (South-South), Justice Jummai Sankey (North-central), Justice Chidiebere Uwa (South-east), and Justice Chioma Nwosu-Iheme (South-east).

The others include Justice Obande Ogbuinya (South-east), Justice Stephen Adah(North-central), Justice Habeeb Abiru (South-west), Justice Jamilu Tukur (Northwest), Justice Abubakar Umar (Northwest) and Justice Mohammed Idris (North-central).

If confirmed, it will be the first time in history that the Supreme Court will have all 21 justices, as mandated by law.