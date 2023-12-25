Tinubu to Nigerians: Be your brother’s keeper

File: President Bola Tinubu

As Christians all of the world commemorate the birth of Jesus Christ, President Bola Tinubu has reminded Nigerians that it was a period for people to look out for one another.



President Tinubu also said he was aware that the necessary reforms his administration was implementing to achieve a more prosperous, and peaceful nation for all have imposed unique sacrifices.



He urged the citizenry to remain steadfast, assuring his commitment to govern with vision, dedication and empathy.



The President, in his Christmas message, yesterday, said: “Christmas is a special time of the year for all of us. For Christians, this time of the year marks the birth of Jesus Christ and celebrates the hope and redemption that are the hallmarks of Christ’s life.



“For people of all faiths, this is an opportunity to enjoy the company of family, celebrate life, and delight in the gifts of love and friendship that make life worthwhile.



“This is also a time to look out for each other because amid the festivities, this time of year for many will be tinged with sadness: some mourning the loss of loved ones and others grieving the hopes that failed to materialise and the dreams that fell short.



“In the spirit of Christmas, reflecting the best of Christ, let us all endeavour to extend the warm embrace of kindness to those around us who need it and let the multiple acts of kindness serve as a light that guides us into a happy and wonderful new year.



“This year has been a time of transformation and relentless change in our country. And I am aware that the necessary reforms we are implementing to achieve a more prosperous, peaceful nation for all have imposed unique sacrifices.

Palliative measures



“My administration will continue to implement palliative measures to ease the burden on the most vulnerable, address current hardships and alleviate the suffering of all our nation’s people.”



Continuing, he said: “Fellow Nigerians, as we navigate this transition to stability, prosperity, and Renewed Hope, I urge you once more to hold fast and rest assured of my commitment to govern with vision, dedication, and empathy.



“Be confident that by the strength of our joint endeavour, we will shortly emerge into a new dawn of prosperity, peace, and irreversible progress.



“As you celebrate this season, please spare a moment of remembrance and prayer for the men and women of our nation’s armed forces, bearing arms in our names and ensuring our safety. May God protect them and bring them back to their families.



“Let the light of Christmas guide our paths as we bring this year to a close and usher in the new year.”

Obi seeks special prayers for Nigeria



Also, the Presidential Candidate of the Labour Party, LP in the 2023 election, Mr. Peter Obi, urged Nigerians especially Christains to use this Christmas season to appreciate God’s mercy and pray for our nation.



Making the appeal in a Christmas message on his X-handle platform, yesterday, Obi noted that Nigerians were going through immense hardship but urged them not to allow it to stop them from using the season to appreciate God for his numerous blessings.



Obi tweeted: “My Dear compatriots, I wish you all a Merry Christmas as you join Christendom to celebrate the anniversary of Jesus Christ. This season epitomizes love, peace, and joy for all mankind. These are values and longings that unify our common humanity in a feast of love.



“This is why I wish to share the spirit of this season with all our compatriots irrespective of station, circumstance, and persuasion.

“I fully appreciate the difficulties of these times in our dear country.

“The hardship in the country and the biting effects of bad government policies and poor governance have dampened the hopes of most Nigerians.

“The difficulties and challenges of this moment should not however hinder us from appreciating the essence of our creation and the importance of seeking God’s mercy at all times.



“Furthermore, our current setbacks should not stop us as a people from aspiring to overcome present difficulties and realise the full potential of our blessed country.



“I, therefore enjoin you to use this great feast to offer special supplications to God for our country so that we can have the opportunity of joining others in the global community to give thanks to God for the abundant gifts he lavished on us as a nation.



“As leaders, we must embrace the spirit of this season which emphasizes charity.



“For leaders, charity underlines compassion for the people in their present hardship.



“For us as a people, charity means sharing with our neighbors and the less privileged our material blessings.



“On this unique occasion, I wish to reassure our people that our adversity shall not persist for too long as we look forward to a New Nigeria.”