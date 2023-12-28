Tinubu to LGs, monarchs: Let’s unite for national devt

President Tinubu

President Bola Tinubu has called for more collaborative efforts between the federal, local governments and traditional rulers in spreading developments across the country.

Tinubu stated this at a reception in his honour by the government and people of Lagos State, yesterday, in Lagos.

He said the reach of the local government and the powers of traditional rulers in the society would be harmonised to provide the needed infrastructure and socio-economic development to people at the grassroots.

According to Tinubu, the local governments can complement the various efforts at ending poverty and terrorism through the provision of education, increasing enrollment through the school feeding programme as well as making quality primary healthcare accessible to the people.

The president pledged to work with the National Assembly to ensure that constitutional roles were given to the traditional rulers and also independence for the local governments.

Tinubu said the Federal Government would continue to ensure that all Nigerians enjoy the dividends of democracy irrespective of ethno-religious, political or geographic affiliations.

He said that he has the capable and effective team made up of young and vibrant men and women that would deliver on the Renewed Hope Agenda.

Earlier, in his speech, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos, said the blueprint of development left by Tinubu, when he was governor of the state, was still being used, adding that most legacy projects were part of those initiated by the president.

He said that the benefits of the various reforms embarked on by the administration would begin to manifest in no distant future, just as in Lagos state with the blueprint put in motion by Tinubu.

Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Mudashiru Obassa commended the president for turning around the economic, political and social sphere of the country within seven months of his tenure.

He called on the president to impress on the National Assembly to make all Houses of Assembly fully independent just as it obtained in Lagos State.

Also speaking, the representative of Local Government Chairmen in the state, Mr. David Alabi, urged Tinubu to expedite action in guaranteeing the independence of local councils, saying most developments with direct impact on the people was from local governments.

The Oba of Lagos, Rilwan Akiolu, thanked the president for his reforms, saying the traditional rulers were fully behind him.