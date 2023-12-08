Tinubu to launch renewed hope town hall meeting on community policing in Lagos

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu will be launching the renewed hope police town hall meeting on Monday in Lagos in a bid towards strengthening community policing and for Nigerians to key into the Renewed Hope Police agenda of his administration.

Announcing this on Thursday in Abuja, Minister of State, Police Affairs, Hon Imaan Sulaiman- Ibrahim stated that she would be engaging stakeholders on Monday in Lagos.

She added that the town hall meetings would be held not only in Lagos but across the country to afford Nigerians the opportunity to air their views on issues surrounding the security of lives and property in accordance with global best practices.

The minister added that she is not unaware that each community is different and peculiar, and have their own security challenges. So community policing will be tailored fit, so it can address the challenges in each community.

Expected guests are Governor of Lagos State, His Excellency, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, Speaker of the House of Assembly, Hon Mudashiru Obasa and members of the State House of Assembly.

Others are block members of the communities, youths, women group, academia, religious leaders, and traditional leaders have all being sent invitations.

“We will be having a town hall meeting in Lagos on Monday, and it will be the first among many across the country. The essence would be to engage stakeholders on how to strengthen community policing, and also to get their take on police reforms, and the renewed hope police agenda of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, which am under obligation to propagate and implement.

It will also serve as sensitisation for all Nigerians on the need to support the emergence of all 21st century world class policing system for the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“We understand every Community have their own peculiar security challenges, so the solutions and deliberations would be tailor fit to meet such challenges, and we are expecting the Governor, Speaker and members of the House of Assembly, religious and traditional institutions, youths, women groups and others.

“Essentially, It’s just to rub minds and to discuss the emerging issues with regards to present realities as a nation.