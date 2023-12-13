Tinubu swears in Aliyu, Olaopa, Chairmen of ICPC, Federal Civil Service Commission

President Bola Tinubu

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

ABUJA —President Bola Tinubu, on Wednesday, swore-in Dr. Musa Aliyu as substantive Chairman of the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission, following his confirmation by the Senate.

Aliyu took the oath of office in the Council Chamber, Presidential Villa, Abuja, venue of the Federal Executive Council meeting.

Recall that on October 16, 2023, Tinubu appointed Aliyu alongside Mr. Clifford Oparaodu (Secretary to the Commission, ICPC).

While the office of Chairman requires confirmation by the Nigerian Senate, the position of Secretary to the Commission does not.

“Therefore, the appointment of Mr. Oparaodu as Secretary of the Commission takes immediate effect,” said Tinubu’s Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Ajuri Ngelale.

Aliyu who has served as the Attorney-General of Jigawa State since September 2019 holds Bachelor, Masters and Doctorate degrees in Law.

He was also named as a Senior Advocate of Nigeria-designate in October 2023.

The President also swore in the Chairman of the Federal Civil Service Commission, Prof. Tunji Olaopa.

Olaopa took the oath of office alongside 11 other members of the Commission.

They are members representing Adamawa, Gombe, and Taraba, Dr. Daudu Jalo, Obong Eyoma (Akwa Ibom and Cross River), Dr. Chamberlain Nwele (Anambra, Ebonyi, and Enugu), Rufus Godwins (Rivers, Delta and Bayelsa), Dr. Adamu Hussein ( Niger and the FCT) and Aminu Nabegu (Jigawa and Kano).

Others are Hindatu Abdullahi (Kaduna and Katsina), Shehu Aliyu (Kebbi, Sokoto, and Zamfara), Odekunle Aduke (Kogi and Kwara), Sarah Sosan (Lagos and Ogun) and Dr. Festus Oyebade (Osun and Oyo).