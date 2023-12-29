Tinubu, Shettima, Akpabio receive traditional titles in Abia

President Bola Tinubu has been conferred with the traditional title of Omezeri Igbo 1 by traditional rulers in Abia State.

Vice President Kashim Shettima was conferred with Enyioma Ndigbo by the chairman of the Abia state council of traditional rulers, Eze Linus Mbah.



The ceremony took place at the grand civic reception for the deputy speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Benjamin Kalu and the unveiling of the Peace in the South East Project in Bende area of the state.

Meanwhile, the Senate president, Godswill Akpabio was also conferred with the traditional title of Dike Ndemamba.

Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Abbas Tajudeen was given the traditional title of Onunekuroha by the traditional rulers.