Tinubu sacks FAAN, NAMA, NSIB, NIMET DGs

Tinubu has sacked some CEOs under the Federal Ministry of Aviation and Aerospace Development.

•Suspends NCAA DG, removes NCAT rector

President Bola Tinubu yesterday sacked some Chief Executive Officers under the Federal Ministry of Aviation and Aerospace Development.

Their replacements were also announced by the President.

Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Ajuri Ngelale, made the disclosure in a statement in Abuja, yesterday.

The statement said the action was in line with President Tinubu’s determination to bring world class standards to Nigerian Civil Aviation in consumer protection and the promotion of the wellbeing of Nigerian passengers and other sectoral stakeholders.

It read: “Managing Director of the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria, FAAN, Mr. Kabir Mohammed has been removed from office and replaced with Mrs. Olubunmi Kuku as the substantive Managing Director of the FAAN.

Managing Director of the Nigerian Airspace Management Agency, NAMA, Mr. Tayib Odunowo has been removed from office and replaced with Engr. Umar Farouk as the substantive Managing Director of NAMA.

Director-General of the Nigerian Safety Investigation Bureau, NSIB, Engr. Akinola Olateru has been removed from office and replaced with Mr. Alex Badeh Jr. as the substantive Director-General of NSIB.

Director-General of Nigerian Meteorological Agency, NIMET, Prof. Mansur Matazu has been removed from office and replaced with Prof. Charles Anosike as the substantive Director-General of NIMET.

Rector of the Nigerian College of Aviation Technology, NCAT, Capt. Alkali Modibbo has been removed from office and replaced with Mr. Joseph Imalighwe as the acting Rector of NCAT, pending the appointment of a substantive Rector, in accordance with Section 13(2) of the Nigerian College of Aviation Technology Act, 2022.

Director-General of the Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority, NCAA, Capt. Musa Nuhu has been suspended from office to enable the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, to conduct an unfettered investigation into the activities of the suspended Director-General and other senior officials in NCAA. Capt. Chris Najomo assumes office as the Acting Director-General of NCAA immediately.

Furthermore, President Tinubu approved the commencement of a diligent process to be conducted by the Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development to recruit a substantive Vice-Chancellor and other principal officers of AAAU.

“The President anticipates that the new leadership across this critical sector will uphold the safety, convenience, and comfort of the Nigerian people as primary and sacrosanct in all of their administrative activities.

“Due to the high cost of underperformance in the sector, the President demands the immediate establishment of world-class policy design, implementation, and regulatory frameworks to reposition the sector in alignment with his renewed hope agenda.

“All of the above-mentioned directives of the President take immediate effect.”

