Tinubu on track to make Nigeria great – NLTF Boss

Dr Bello Maigari, the Executive Secretary, National Lottery Trust Fund, has said that President Bola Tinubu has laid the right foundation toward building a strong and prosperous Nigeria.

Maigari’s remark is contained in a statement signed by Malam Muhammad Auwal Adamu, his media aide.

The statement said that Maigari made the remark on Friday in Abuja at the meeting of the Tinubu/Shettima Youth Vanguard.

Magari, who was a Special Guest at the group’s meeting, said that the President, in line with his ‘Renewed Hope Agenda’, had remained focused and unwavering in the resolve to make Nigeria great again.

He explained that the 2024 budget presented by the President holds a lot of promise for virtually all sectors in the country.

“The budget holds great prospects for all sectors ranging from defence, internal security, job creation, macro-economic stability and investment environment.

“It also has great prospects for optimisation of youth potentials, human capital development, poverty reduction and social security.

“With this budget of renewed hope, Nigeria is saying goodbye to unemployment because jobs are going to be created internally, small business and trades will be promoted. There will also be skills acquisition and social development.

“Investment is also a sure bet, and security is set for a 100 per cent improvement.

With adequate security, lots of foreign investors will be attracted and that will, in turn, lead to creation of more jobs.

“As head of a government agency with a mandate to promote an inclusive social intervention programme, I am certain that the President has taken the right step in the right direction, and that with the renewed hope budget, the prayers of Nigerians have been answered.

“President Tinubu is the first in the history of Nigeria to present a budget that directly addresses the problems of the masses with immediate long-lasting solution, and not in favour of the ruling class.”

He said that the Tinubu administration had saved Nigeria trillions of Naira in less than a year sequel to the removal of oil subsidy.

Maigari said the measures enabled government to cut spending on fuel subsidy and channel the resources towards improving healthcare system, education, agriculture and other infrastructural development.

To promote and drive quality leadership at the grassroots, Maigari said that the Tinubu administration is collaborating with both the state and local government councils to resonate the renewed hope agenda to provide a source of livelihood to the low-income earners and reduce poverty in the country.

“It is obvious, going by the measures put in place that include reviewing existing tax and fiscal policies, targeted increase in GDP, robust industrial activities to grow every sector, that Nigeria is destined for greatness,” he said.