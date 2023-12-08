Tinubu, NSA urged to avert political crisis in Rivers

By Jimitota Onoyume

President Bola Tinubu and the National Security Adviser, NSA, Malam Nuhu Ribadu have been urged to take steps to avert outbreak of political crisis in Rivers state.

Arewa leader in the south , Alhaji Musa Saidu made the appeal in a chat with the Vanguard, stressing that any crisis in the state will scare investors from coming to the country, adding that it will spread to other parts of the Niger Delta region.

He also noted that an outbreak of political crisis in the state will make mess of effort by the federal government to attract investors to the country since the economy of the country is largely built around oil in the Niger Delta.

“Rivers state is the energy corridor of Nigeria and spreads to the gulf of guinea through the Bonny river . It must be protected by the federal government from political crisis.

“The President should call his Minister of FCT, Nyesom Wike to order. Since he started fighting governor Sim Fubara there has been tension in the state. People are afraid of what will happen in Rivers state. The crisis in Rivers state will be bigger than what some think it will be if the current situation is allowed to get out of hand.

“There is under ground massive build up against Sim Fubara. The Ijaws will not surrender to this .We don’t want crisis in Rivers state. There is peace in Bayelsa and we want that peace in Rivers state. If there is crisis in Rivers state it will be disruptive to the economy of the country because the crisis will spread across Niger Delta.”

Saidu recalled that it took the Ijaw of Rivers state twenty four years to wait peacefully for the governorship seat to get to them so they will not submit easily to any move to dislodge them from government house when it is their turn.

“It took Ijaws 24 years after to get governor in Rivers state and somebody is plotting to remove him. I don’t see how it will work.

Saidu said President Tinubu should convince Nigerians by his actions that he has no hand in the ugly political development in Rivers state by either calling his Minister of FCT to order or relieving him of his ministerial job.

“President Tinubu should convince Nigerians that he has no hand in the crisis in political crisis in Rivers state by either calling his Minister of FCT to order and if he fails to comply sack him or ask him to resign. Nigeria needs the peace in Rivers state .

“The federal government should not allow Abuja be the ground to plot crisis for Rivers state. People are being invited to Abuja , holding meetings all about governor Sim Fubara.I am in Abuja as I am talking to you.

“This is happening at a time Federal government is inviting investors to come to the country. I don’t think any serious investor will come when there is crisis in Rivers state and the Niger Delta. The investors’ confidence the federal government is building should not be chattered.

“The peace that took time to be built in Rivers state should be sustained. There is tension in Rivers state and it can lead to anything. You can’t push out a governor easily. We all know this. The Ijaws have taken it as their battle.

“The Minister should.resign from office or be sacked. If the federal government allows Abuja to be the base to plot crisis for Rivers state the effect may rub on the system.

“Let this Fubara issue not bring another problem in Nigeria . Wike should resign or be sacked.

“I am telling this to Mr President , Senate President , NSA . What I am seeing will consume the Niger Delta.

” President Tinubu should know that Wike aspired for the presidency in another party so he has to be careful. Hope this is not a ploy to destroy Tinubu’s government to make way for another candidate by the next election.”