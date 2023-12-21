Tinubu moves school feeding programme from Humanitarian Ministry to Education

President Tinubu

President Bola Tinubu has ordered that the school feeding programme be moved from the Humanitarian Ministry to Education after it relaunched on Thursday.

The Minister of Education, Prof Tahir Mamman, disclosed this at a one-day workshop on incremental improvements in the middle ministerial objectives between 2023 and 2027.

According to Tinubu, the relaunch will help address the problems facing out-of-school children, adding that it will help check the learning crisis.

Mamman, speaking on the retreat, stated that its objective is to develop all of the policies to address the problems and to hold different organisations responsible for addressing the issue of out-of-school.

Recall that the school feeding programme was suspended by the administration of former president Muhammadu Buhari.

Vanguard News