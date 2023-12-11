Tinubu mourns veteran NTA broadcaster Aisha Bello

President Bola Tinubu on Monday mourned the passing of Aisha Bello, an ace broadcaster and veteran with the Nigerian Television Authority (NTA).

Bello worked with the services of the NTA until her retirement in 2022.

Tinubu, in a statement by his Special Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Ajuri Ngelale, said the death of Aisha Bello as a great loss to the country.

He described her as a mentor who inspired many young women who took to broadcasting with ‘eloquence, passion, and integrity on the screen and off-screen.

The statement partly reads: “During her time as the presenter of the flagship ‘NTA Network News at 9’, Nigerians and viewers around the world looked forward to seeing her smile, warmth, and wisdom as she delivered news that can be trusted objectively.

“She mentored many young women who took to broadcasting, mainly by watching and listening to her eloquence, passion, and integrity on the screen, in the newsroom, and off the screen.

“Her legacy in broadcast journalism lives on in the rich news archives she leaves behind and the contributions she made to the development of broadcasting in Nigeria. She brought news to life and will continue to be a beacon to inspire generations in the beautiful art of broadcasting,” the president stated.

President Tinubu prayed to God to grant the soul of the departed eternal rest and comfort her loved ones.

Vanguard News