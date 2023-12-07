Tinubu mourns ‘brother’ in June 12 struggle, Frank Kokori

“He was a brother in the June 12 struggle. He was uncompromising, unbending, and irrepressible. He was an exemplary comrade,” the President stated.

President Bola Tinubu on Thursday mourned the passage of Frank Kokori, former Secretary-General of the Nigeria Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers (NUPENG).

Chief Ajuri Ngelale, Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, who disclosed this in a statement on Thursday in Abuja, described Kokori as a foremost figure in the June 12 struggle.

The President condoled with his family, the civil society, the government, and the people of Delta state over the loss.

Tinubu described the former labour leader as a man of conscience; highly principled, courageous, and true.

“Frank Kokori was a thoroughbred democrat and activist. He fought for democracy at a great personal cost.

”He surrendered his liberty to fight for truth and justice. He was the finest among reformers and champions of civil rights in Nigeria.

“He was a brother in the June 12 struggle. He was uncompromising, unbending, and irrepressible. He was an exemplary comrade,” the President stated.

Tinubu, while praying for the repose of the soul of the deceased, encouraged those he left behind to take comfort in his peerless legacy.

Kokori, who died at the age of 80, played a significant role during the June 12 struggle.