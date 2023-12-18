Tinubu meets with NPAN at Aso Rock Villa

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

ABUJA –PRESIDENT Bola Tinubu is currently meeting with the leadership of the Newspaper Proprietors Association of Nigeria (NPAN) at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

NPAN is being led to the meeting holding at the Council Chambers of the State House by its President, Mallam Kabiru Yusuf, of Dailly Trust Newspapers Group.

Others on the NPAN entourage are Chairman of Vanguard Newspapers, Sam Amuka-Pemu, Chairman of ThisDay Newspapers, Prince Nduka Obaigbena;; former Governor of Ogun State, Chief Segun Osoba; Managing Director of ThisDay Newspapers, Eniola Bello; Managing Director of The Nation Newspaper, Victor Ifijeh; Vice Chairman of Leadership Newspapers, Azubuike Ishiekwene; Managing Director of Businessday Newspapers, Frank Aigbogun; Managing Director of New Telegraph Newspapers, Ayodele Aminu and Executive Secretary of NPAN, Feyi Smith.

Details later…