Tinubu in Lagos for Christmas holiday

Arrival of President Tinubu in Lagos

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

President Bola Tinubu has arrived in Lagos from Abuja for the Yuletide break with his family and loved ones.

President Tinubu arrived in a Nigerian Air Force plane 001, which touched down at the Presidential Wing of the Murtala Muhammad Airport at exactly 3:55 p.m.

The president was received by the Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, along with his deputy, Dr. Obafemi Hamzat, some cabinet members, as well as some All Progressives Congress, APC chieftains.

Tinubu, with his entourage, immediately, left for the president’s private residence at Ikoyi after acknowledging cheers from party faithful and residents at the Murtala Muhammad Presidential Wing.

The President is expected to return to Abuja, after the Christmas holidays.