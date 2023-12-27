Tinubu deeply shaken by killings in Plateau – Shettima

Shettima

…We’ll collaborate to end the cycle of violence – Mutfwang

…We lost 148 persons, 1,290 houses, others – Bokkos Chair

By Marie-Therese Nanlong

Vice President, Kashim Shettima has assured the survivors of the coordinated attacks in Bokkos, Plateau State that the Federal government would not let the incident slide but would ensure that the perpetrators would be brought to book.

He said the President, Bola Tinubu is deeply shaken by the incident and such would not be allowed to persist under his watch.

The Vice President spoke on Wednesday when he paid a visit to the survivors of the attacks who are gathered at the mini stadium, Bokkos.

He stated, “… President Tinubu is deeply shaken by these killings on the Plateau, Plateau used to be a very calm and peaceful place, the inter-community violence will not be allowed to persist u set our watch. We are resolute in our commitment to ensure that the perpetrators are brought to book. Government is here to deliver justice, resist the temptation to show hate towards others….”

Earlier, the State Governor, Caleb Mutfwang appealed to the people to remain calm and promised that he is working with the federal government and security agencies to ensure peace.

However, the Management Committee Chairman of Bokkos LGA, Monday Kassa disclosed that the people reports available to the Council show that so far, 148 people died, 88 people are receiving treatments in different hospitals, 1,290 houses burnt, 25 communities were attacked. As we are here, two communities are being attacked, one has been confirmed and we are still waiting for information from the second.

“These attacks are unprovoked and they were well coordinated by our assailants because they took place in all the 25 communities simultaneously.”

Meanwhile, the VP, the State Governor, Caleb Mutfwang, the National Security Adviser, Nuhu Ribadu, the Chief of Defence Staff, General Christopher Musa, the Gbong Gwom Jos, Da Jacob Buba, Traditional rulers, Community members, Religious leaders and other citizens added their voices to call for peace at a town hall meeting which was held at the Yakubu Gowon Airport, Heipang, Barkin Ladi LGA.