Tinubu asked to abolish Land Use Act

By Ebunoluwa Sessou

Center for Human and Socio-economic Rights (CHSR) in partnership with Juryman Associates Chambers has called on President of Nigeria, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu to abolish the Land Use Act 1978 and promulgate a new law to register, regulate and administration of land matters under the establishment of the National Land Licensing and Allocation Authority.

The group at a press conference held in Lagos also called on Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu to commence strict land audit regulations of all allotted lands and to deregister any land allotted with fake and forged premeditated land title documents and survey.

The call according to the group is aimed at ending the ongoing notorious land racketeering menace in the State Ministry of Lands where civil servants act in connivance in issuing fictitious and fake doctored documents and by that dispossessed land owners.

Lamenting the ordeal caused by land grabbers, in his speech, the Principal Partner, Juryman Associates Chambers/ Executive Project Director, Lawyers for Reform Group, LRG, Aare Oladotun Hassan Esq, disclosed that, the notorious activity of forceful land grabber from lawful owners is on the increase in Lagos state adding that it is worrisome to know that the sponsors of land grabbers are prominent individuals in the society, agencies and institutions within the state and the federal level.

“We are equally aware of the several other cases involving notorious lands grabbers within Ikorodu, Ibeju-Lekki and Eti-Osa jurisdictions, with lives and properties worth billions of Naira destroyed without any compensations”, he said.

He, however, called on the Police Inspector General of Police, to look into land-related offences, terrorism, land grabbing, harassment, intimidation, placed on victims with intent to create fear. Adding that, the establishment of the Special Anti-Land Grabbing and Fraud Task Force Unit in the Nigeria Police Force will bring about forensic investigation and training to detect fake title documents and ensure to follow strict legal guidelines.

Meanwhile, Project Director, Center for Human and Socio-economic Rights, CHSR. Alex Omotehinse, Executive CHSR expresses the fear that if urgent and drastic steps are not taken by the both federal and the State governments, land grabbing across the South West may become another form of terrorism.