Tinubu arrives in Lagos to mark Christmas

President Bola Tinubu has arrived in Lagos State for the Yuletide.

The president’s plane touched down at the Presidential Wing of the Muritala Muhammad Airport in Lagos at 3.55 pm on Thursday.

He was received at the airport by Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, other members of his cabinet.

President Tinubu also received cheers from a crowd of supporters, before boarding a chopper to Dodan Barracks in Ikoyi.

Tinubu will be joining the Christian faithful to mark the Christmas celebration.

Vanguard News