Tinubu approves blueprint for S’East’s ‘political emancipation’

Tinubu

By Omeiza Ajayi

In what appeared to be a grand design to take over the South East, the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, yesterday said President Bola Tinubu had approved a blueprint for the “political emancipation” of the geopolitical zone, starting with Anambra State.

National Chairman of the APC, Dr Abdullahi Ganduje, disclosed this when he granted audience to stakeholders of the party from Anambra State and several other stakeholders including Governor Hope Uzodinma of Imo State, Senator Ifeanyi Ubah and others.

Speaking at the event, Ganduje said; “President Tinubu has approved the blueprint for political emancipation of the southeast and we are starting with Anambra state. All you need to do is to speak with one voice for it to be louder, deeper and to be heard all over.

“You need a platform for negotiations at the national level. For now you have been known and you have to be united. The libration has started and the liberal revolution is starting from Anambra State.”

Ganduje, who praised Ifeanyi Ubah’s decision to join the APC, said the party is now poised to win legislative seats in the zone.

He also urged leaders of the party in the zone to be wary of their statements and only make statements that unite the people.

Speaking after the meeting, Ganduje said; “You know that APC is a very active party, a very active political party and today we have the timbre and calibre of APC from Anambra State. They have paid us a courtesy call.

“APC is born again in Anambra State. The liberation, the emancipation and the de-marginalization of the South into the geo-political zone is born today and it is coming from Anambra State. So you can see the number.

“By God’s grace, we will win the next gubernatorial election and will win the National Assembly, the State Assembly, and all other grassroot elections, in Anambra State. So what I am telling you is that the South East geopolitical zone is coming into the national politics and the region will be dominated by APC men and that is why they are here today.”

On his part, Governor Uzodinma stressed the importance of the people of the zone joining the APC, saying there was an urgent need to integrate them into national politics.

“It is important that APC as a political party becomes the vehicle for the Southeast region to be fully integrated into the national project that is the Nigerian project. So, we are determined in our region to be part of the Nigerian politics. Consistent with that we are going to do our best to make sure that the five states in the South-eastern region are dominated by APC by endearing our party to the people of the South-east region,” he said.

Chairman of the party in Anambra State, Basil Ejidike, said; “We suggest that the Federal Government appoints Liaison Officers in States without APC governors just as was done during the National Party of Nigeria NPN era. This is to coordinate the proper disbursement of aid and grants accruing from the Federal Government to the states.

“We also request that you use your good offices to interface between us and the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, to enable us access materials and palliatives to assist Party members in Anambra, especially during this festive period.”