Tinubu appoints NCDMB, governing Council, management team

President Tinubu

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

PRESIDENT Bola Tinubu has approved the appointment of qualified Nigerians to serve on the Governing Council and Management team of the Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB).

The appointment is in conformity with Sections 71(1), 72, and 73 of the Nigerian Oil and Gas Industry Content Development Act (2010).

According to the statement by the presidential spokesman, Ajuri Ngelale, the Minister of State, Petroleum Resources, Senator Heineken Lokpobiri is the Chairman and Engr. Felix Omatsola Ogbe, Executive Secretary.

Other members are, Oritsemyiwa Eyesan, EVP Upstream, NNPCL, Gbenga Komolafe, CEO, NUPRC, Bekearedebo Augusta Warrens, Nicolas Odinuwe, Rapheal Samuel, Sadiq Abubakar and

Olorundare Sunday Thomas.

The statement said: “President Tinubu expects this highly qualified body of experts to discharge their duties with his patriotic resolve to significantly enhance indigenous industry participation in the energy sector as part of the Renewed Hope Agenda’s mandate to achieve the goal of 70% indigenous content and participation in the nation’s energy industry during the lifespan of this administration.”