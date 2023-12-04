Tinubu appoints Chantelle Abdul, as non-executive director on MOFI board

By Yinka Ajayi

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has announced the appointment of the Group Managing Director of Mojec,Chantelle Abdul, as one of the non-executive directors on the board of the Ministry of Finance Incorporated (MOFI).

The ministry is an investment vehicle of the Federal Government to manage investments and a diverse portfolio of over 130 asset classifications, including government-owned entities (GOEs) and government-linked companies (GLCs).

Commenting on her appointment, Chantelle, who transformed Mojec into a metering empire, evolving it into a conglomerate that stands as the largest electricity meters in sub-Saharan Africa, said, “As one of the directors, this appointment gives me the opportunity to contribute my expertise to address several economic challenges and spur a renewal of the economy.

“Nigeria is ultimately positioned for global trade in the next 20 years; as such, we have a lot of work ahead of us as a nation.”