Tinubu, Akpabio, others to attend PISE-P unveiling in Abia

By Anayo Okoli

President Bola Tinubu and President of the Senate, Senator Godswill Akpabio, are among the eminent Nigerians slated to grace the unveiling of Peace in the South-East Project, PISE-P.

Chairperson, Media and Communications Committee of PISE-P, Mrs Mary Ikoku, disclosed this, yesterday, in a statement in Umuahia.

Ikoku described PISE-P as a non-partisan advocacy organisation working toward the restoration of peace in the South-East through a non-kinetic approach.

She stated that the unveiling ceremony would coincide with the grand reception organised in honour of the Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Benjamin Kalu.

Ikoku also listed other prominent Nigerians that are expected at the event to include the Chief of Staff to the President, Femi Gbajabiamila, and members of both chambers of the National Assembly.

Others from the private sector are business magnets, Aliko Dangote and Arthur Eze, media moguls and politicians across party lines, amongst others.

The royal fathers of the day are the Obi of Onitsha, Igwe Alfred Achebe, and Ooni of Ife, Adeyeye Ogunwusi, with members of the Abia Council of Traditional Rulers.

The statement read in part: “The PISE-P team and his community take immense pride in the remarkable achievements and tireless efforts of the Deputy Speaker, who has consistently demonstrated a profound dedication to the wellbeing and progress of our people.

“As the Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, he has played and still plays a pivotal role in shaping policies that address the needs and aspirations of the people of Bende LGA, the people of the South-East and nation at large.

“The PISE-P unveiling will mark the formal declaration of peace in the South-East as well as initiate the project’s implementation.

“The project aims to end not only insecurity in the region through dialogue with the combatants and key stakeholders but the rebuilding of South-East, using the projects eight pillars.”