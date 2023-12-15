Tinubu, Abiodun, Akume, others bid Chris Ogunbanjo farewell 

Late Chris Ogunbanjo

By Victor AhiumaYoung

Eminent Nigerians, yesterday, thronged Erunwon in Ogun State to bid farewell to foremost industrialist, Chief Chris Ogunbanjo, who died on October 7, 2023, few months to his centenary celebration .

Speaking at the funeral service, President Bola Tinubu described the boardroom guru, philanthropist and corporate leader as a lover of God Almighty, and his people.

The president, who was represented by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, SGF, Senator George Akume, called on members of the family to remain united, as they prepared to take over the mantle of leadership from their late patriarch.

“The lesson we can learn is to emulate his wonderful character while he lived. He was a fine and extraordinary man.

“To the members of the family, be as united and solid as ever as you prepare to take over the mantle of leadership from your wonderful father, grandfather, and great-grandfather,” he said.

In his remarks, Governor Dapo Abiodun said that the late Chief Ogunbanjo made impressionable contributions to national economic policies, acknowledging him for encouraging Nigerians to own and be part of the management of foreign companies in the country.

Governor Abiodun also commended him for championing and advocating for the beginning of domiciliary accounts in the country.

“He encouraged Nigerians to own and be part of the management of foreign companies in Nigeria.”

Earlier in his message, Venerable Ebenezer Abiala described late Chief Chris Ogunbanjo as a man with lots of humour, calling on the congregation to learn from his life of service to humanity.