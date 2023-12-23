‘Tingo committed to driving innovative solutions in Africa’

The Group Chief Executive Officer of Tingo, a global Fintech company, Dozy Mmobuosi, has said that the company is committed to driving innovation, sustainability, and impactful solutions across all facets of business operations.

Mmobuosi stated this after Tingo was honoured with the ‘Outstanding New Entry’ Award at the 17th edition of the Sustainability, Enterprise, and Responsibility Awards (SERAS).

The Outstanding New Entry Award recognizes Tingo’s impactful initiatives and innovative approaches that have swiftly propelled the company into the forefront of the Nigerian economy. It also reinforces the company’s dedication to not only meeting but exceeding industry expectations, showcasing its significant impact on the industry landscape.

According to Mmobuosi, the award is a testament to the company’s impactful strides and commitment to innovation across businesses.

“In a relatively short period, we have made a substantial impact. We remain committed to driving innovation, sustainability, and impactful solutions across all facets of our operations,” he said.

Edwin Obasogie, chief executive officer of Tingo Africa, said the brand has always strived to remain at the forefront of innovation and the award validates its efforts in implementing impactful initiatives that resonate with the company’s commitment to social responsibility and sustainability.

Neha Mehta, chief executive officer of Tingo Foods Plc said “Tingo Foods is honored to be part of this year’s event and the SERAS commitment to sustainability and the realisation of the Sustainable Development Goals.

Mehta said the company remains steadfast in its mission to contribute meaningfully to societal development, sustainability, and innovation in the ever-evolving Nigerian economy.